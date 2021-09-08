American Legion post makes donations

Photo submitted American Legion Post Commander Less Carroll (left), poses with Siloam Springs Senior and Activity Center Director Alejandra Torres and Program Assistant Debra Holroyd on Friday when the American Legion presented the senior center with a $500 donation to the center's Meals on Wheels program.
Photo submitted Genesis House Executive Director Tim Rogers (left), poses with American Legion Post 29 Less Carroll when the American Legion presented Genesis House a $500 donation on Friday. Genesis House provides those in need a dayroom, meals, counseling services, temporary rental assistance and governmental assistance.
Photo submitted American Legion Post 29 Commander Less Carroll (left), poses with Adult Development Center Executive Director Kolin Blakely and American Legion Post 29 Service Officer Jerry Cavness as the American Legion presented the Adult Development Center with a $500 donation on Friday.
Photo submitted Ability Tree Founder Joe Butler (center), poses with American Legion Post 29 Service Officer Jerry Cavness (left) and American Legion Post Commander Less Carroll on Friday. The local American Legion Post made a $500 donation to Ability Tree.