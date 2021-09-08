Boys XC takes 3rd at Shiloh

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished third overall in its opening race of the 2021 season Saturday at the Shiloh Christian Saints Invitational in Springdale.

Bentonville High won the meet with 22 points, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 59, Siloam Springs 108, Van Buren 130, Fort Smith Southside 155, Rogers Heritage 177, Rogers High 179, Springdale High 195, Don Tyson School of Innovation 225 and Alma 243.

Levi Fox placed 16th overall with a time of 17 minutes, 59.87 seconds to lead the Panthers, while Wilson Cunningham was 20th at 18:18.44 and Nathan Hawbaker 23rd at 18:25.98.

Noah Granderson placed 28th at 18:39.01, while Liam Scott was 38th at 19:00.50, Billy Samoff 45th at 19:22.17, Javier Chavez 46th at 19:24.57 and Jordan Baskin 49th at 19:36.84.

Riley Harrison ran a time of 19:55.12 for 54th place, while Barrett Eldridge placed 64th at 20:31.40, Caleb Rodgers 66th at 20:33.97, Jason Flores 70th at 20:45.07, Jared Brewer 84th at 21:20.07, Cade Gunter 95th at 22:09.34 and Thad Goetz 98th at 22:19.78.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Daxton Spence 22:36.27, Caleb Wallace 22:48.32, Reese Hardcastle 24:12.11, Nathan Thurstenson 25:03.43, William Bowles 25:35.85 and Austin Shirley 26:40.74.

Varsity girls

The Lady Panthers finished seventh overall out of seven teams at Saturday's race. Bentonville High won the race with 20 points, while Rogers High was second at 49, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 95, Springdale High 125, Fort Smith Southside 149, Van Buren 149 and Siloam Springs 159.

Jacilyn Weilnau led the Lady Panthers with a 25th place finish of 23:56.25, while Claire Jagger was 27th at 24:01.05 and Shayla Conley 36th at 24:23.34.

Kadynce Hilburn-Frost placed 42nd at 25:01.26, while Laura Fields was 65th at 27:01.27, Leslie Cea 75th at 29:06.35, Anna Floyd 79th at 29:42.77, Sidney Pfeiffer 86th at 31:25.27, Elizabeth Humphries 87 at 31:33.05 and Emma Humphries 88th at 31:33.05.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed fifth overall at Saturday's race in Springdale.

Bentonville High won the meet with a perfect 15 points, followed by Rogers High 50, Bentonville Washington 80, Fayetteville Ramay 128, Siloam Springs 168, Bentonville Fulbright 181, Rogers Heritage 207, Van Buren 219, Springdale Southwest 235, Rogers High 256, Springdale Central 283, Springdale George 385, Don Tyson School of Innovation 398, Northridge Middle 406 and Butterfield Middle 494.

Tommy Seitz led the Panthers with a 20th place finish of 11:31.58, while Chance Cunningham placed 33rd at 11:58.39, Sterling Maples 36th at 12:11.60, Gaige Thompson 42nd at 12:27.58 and Korbin Rogers 47th at 12:33.03.

Diego Palacio-Castillo placed 51st at 12:35.75, while Sebastian Romero was 56th at 12:45.07, Jacob Seauve 74th at 13:00.94, Boone Eldridge 76th at 13:05.14, Josiah Johnson 93rd at 13:35.47 and Cooper Bunker 96th at 13:39.85.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Max Lane 13:52.78, Zane Pickering 14:04.12, David Dewey 14:45.22, Blake Kuykendall 14:52.86, Parker Watson 15:01.27, Sam Wallace 15:31.78, Parker Malonson 15:33.05, Deacon Maples 16:14.43, Morgan Lloyd 16:22.04, Coleman Wilcox 17:38.51 and Nico Lloyd 18:01.77.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs finished seventh overall in the junior high girls race.

Bentonville High was first with 56 points, followed by Rogers High 72, Rogers Junior High 90, Fort Smith Ramsay 109, Bentonville Washington 110, Springdale Central 149, Siloam Springs 179, Bentonville Fulbright 203, Van Buren 283, Don Tyson School of Innovation 288, Springdale Southwest 295, Rogers Heritage 346, Springdale George 396, Northridge Middle 453 and Butterfield Middle 495.

Vanessa Frias took second place overall with a time of 12:42.66.

Addison Harris placed 38th at 15:03.49, with Estela Gonzalez in 41st at 15:09.52, Morgan Jones 50th at 15:20.51, Sara Bishop 51st at 15:22.66, Hannah Bergthold 56th at 15:28.42, Bella Shultz 58th at 15:31.65, Sawyer Smith 66th at 15:44.02, Amelie Seauve 74th at 16:03.15 and Hailey Fox 82nd at 16:22.54.

Jane Anglin ran a time of 16:58.03, Katelyn Cottrell 17:03.07, Kathryne Hilburn 17:18.01, Hannah Luttrell 17:33.28, Gracie Floyd 17:53.86 and Malia Lykins 17:59.17.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Danielle Weilnau 18:11.52, Isabel Suarez 18:16.65, Ava Jones 18:18.47, Payton Lesso 18:36.24, Joslyn Parra 18:41.00, Naomi Seauve 20:20.23, Kennedy Adams 22:15.64 and Jasmine Perez 22:30.37.

Up next

All four cross country teams are scheduled to compete at Elkins this Saturday.