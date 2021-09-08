Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 8

Donald Ray Woodson

Donald Ray Woodson, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 3, 2021, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Oct. 26, 1952, to Georgia Hardesty Sanders and Joseph Pierce Woodson.

He is preceded in death by his father; his grandmother, Ella Mae Woodson; and one uncle, Joseph Ralph Woodson.

He is survived by his wife, Debra A. Woodson, of the home; one brother, Joe N. Woodson and wife Jackie, of Melbourne, Fla.; one sister, Dee Ann Woodson, of Sand Springs, Okla.; his mother, Georgia Hardesty Sanders, of Sand Springs, Okla.; and one daughter, Rusty L. Woodson, of Sapulpa, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kurt Wilharm Wubbena

Kurt Wilharm Wubbena, 72, passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday morning, September 4, in the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Born in Dover, DE, on August 31, 1949, he was the son of Wyatt and Erika Wilharm Wubbena.

After high school he completed the three-year diploma course from the International Institute of Interior Design in Washington, DC, served in the United States Army, then completed the Bachelor of Interior Design degree, again from the IIID, and launched a long career in interior design in Washington. In 1979 he earned ASID (American Society of Interior Design) certification. In 1980 he was selected by the American Hairdressers Association to design the hair salon in the White House, and early in the Reagan administration he completed that project in consultation with the First Lady.

Kurt specialized in traditional home design, and several times his work was featured in Traditional Home and comparable magazines. He was honored with election to the Washington Design Hall of Fame and was named a "Designer of Distinction." He preferred to work with the architect from the inception of a project, and he specialized in fine architectural detail and lighting design. His quiet, genteel manner served him well in his profession.

After retiring and relocating to Siloam Springs, Kurt volunteered at the Manna Center, Genesis House, Meals on Wheels and in several capacities at Grace Episcopal Church, where he was a member. He was an excellent cook and a warm, generous host. Kurt had a heart for the elderly and paid visits to shut-ins. He was also an advocate for abandoned or abused animals. A stray cat adopted by Kurt was a grand prize winner in the lottery! At the time of his death he had six cats and one dog, all of them strays or from the shelter. A lover of international travel, he visited 70-plus countries and kept meticulous records of his adventures. He always had on hand a supply of $2 bills and took delight in the novelty of using them!

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his partner, Frank Marti. Kurt is survived by his brother, Jan Wubbena (Terri) of Siloam Springs, and two sisters, Luise Reading (Charles) of Ephrata, PA, and Cheryl Keckler (Ben) of Indianapolis, IN, three nieces, and three nephews.

Kurt's funeral and internment of cremains will be held on Saturday, September 11, at 2:00 at Grace Episcopal Church, Siloam Springs. Masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be given to Grace Episcopal Church (https://www.gracesiloam.org/ ) or Tailwaggers (https://nwatailwaggers.org/ ).

Kurt was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, yet he contracted the disease in the latter part of July and was thus an uncommon "breakthrough" case and an even more rare victim who suffered for weeks before succumbing to the disease. The most appropriate thing an unvaccinated person could do in Kurt's memory would be to be vaccinated. For those who are already vaccinated, it would be to get a booster when they become available.

The family is profoundly grateful to the Emergency Room staff at SSRH for their valiant efforts during Kurt's difficult final hours.

