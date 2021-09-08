ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma City at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Harrison^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th^4 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Friends at JBU men^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison^7 p.m.
Ketchum at Kansas^7 p.m.
Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.
Watts at Oaks^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Park (Mo.) Classic
JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)^10 a.m.
JBU vs. Park (Mo.)^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Elkins^8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rogers at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Alma, Lincoln, Gravette at SSHS^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Fay. Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Van Buren^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^5 p.m.
September 16
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Fay. Purple^5 p.m.
September 17
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wayland Baptist at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Westville at Kansas^7 p.m.
Colcord at Wyandotte^7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Watts^7 p.m.
Oaks at Webbers Falls^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.^TBA
September 18
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at MSSU Stampede^TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
Bethel at JBU women^11 a.m.
Bethel at JBU men^1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Okla. Panhandle State at JBU^3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Panther XC Classic^8 a.m.
