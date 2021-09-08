ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Harrison^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Woodland^6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs 9th^4 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Friends at JBU men^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^7 p.m.

Ketchum at Kansas^7 p.m.

Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.

Watts at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at JBU women^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Park (Mo.) Classic

JBU vs. Brescia (Ky.)^10 a.m.

JBU vs. Park (Mo.)^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Elkins^8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Christian Tourn.^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam 8th, 9th at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rogers at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Alma, Lincoln, Gravette at SSHS^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Fay. Purple at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^5 p.m.

September 16

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fay. Purple^5 p.m.

September 17

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wayland Baptist at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Westville at Kansas^7 p.m.

Colcord at Wyandotte^7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Watts^7 p.m.

Oaks at Webbers Falls^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.^TBA

September 18

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at MSSU Stampede^TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

Bethel at JBU women^11 a.m.

Bethel at JBU men^1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Okla. Panhandle State at JBU^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Panther XC Classic^8 a.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.