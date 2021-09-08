Photo submitted, Siloam Springs Fire Department Captain Jeff Grass (left), congratulates Captain Kyle Huffman after helping Hurricane Ida survivors outside of New Orleans. Grass, Huffman and Paramedic Jared Cate left to support the Arkansas Firefighting Strike Team, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. This team is made up of members from Fort Smith, Siloam Springs, Vilonia, Nashville and Arkadelphia, who were deployed as a strike team of structural firefighters to backfill stations and provide relief to duty crews that have been working since the hurricane, the post states.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs firefighters sent to help Hurricane Ida survivors outside of New Orleans

