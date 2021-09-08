Sign in
Smith discusses XNA with Kiwanis Club

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Rob Smith (middle), policy director with the Northwest Arkansas Council, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 28 Springs. Smith, pictured with club president Gary Wheat (left) and club member Arthur Hulbert (right), talked about the many opportunities to shop local by using XNA for your travel needs.

Submitted

