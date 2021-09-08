OPINION: Time to reconsider mask for students

The news hit like a punch to the face Thursday morning.

The Siloam Springs football team's first home game of the season against Pea Ridge had just been postponed to Sept. 17 because of covid-19 issues within the Pea Ridge program.

I have to admit, I was stunned when I heard the news. But I shouldn't have been.

Oh, the Siloam Springs School District athletics had its share of covid-19 postponements and cancelations over the course of last fall, winter and spring, but there were none in high school football.

Remarkably, and to the credit of the coaches and players for following covid procedures, the Panthers played their entire 10-game regular season schedule and one playoff game. Often, they did it shorthanded with players quarantined.

But they got them all in.

With last Friday's scheduled game being postponed to both teams' open date and not canceled, there's still a chance the schedule will be completed in full this time as well.

But in order for the Panthers to have a fighting shot, there need to be some changes within the district.

The Siloam Springs School Board's 3-2 vote for the district to not have a mask mandate leaves great probability that kids will be quarantined due to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, which have to be followed. This quarantine not only takes them out of school, but it removes them from athletics, activities, and kids aren't able to come back for another 8-10 days. I speak from experience. My oldest child was quarantined on Day 2 of school and my second less than a week later.

The cumulative number of quarantines since July 22 are available on the school's web site. As of this writing, it was 486 quarantines from inside school and 279 from outside.

Siloam Springs' football team, which is around 60 kids total, had 10 missing from its first game of the season against Rogers nearly two weeks ago.

Siloam Springs' volleyball has had its share of quarantines as have numerous other activities.

I've seen some of our parents' posts on social media about your healthy kids being home quarantined. I do sympathize.

A mask mandate at the schools will help keep the kids in school, on the playing field, at activities such as band or choir, etc., and less likely to be at home quarantined.

Masks are not fun. I don't enjoy wearing mine at all. But it's not about me. I want my kids in school, safely.

Siloam Springs School Board, it's time to rethink this decision. Our kids deserve it.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.