U.S. Treasury provides additional round of rental assistance to Benton County

The American Rescue Plan Act, enacted on March 11, 2021, provided $21.6 billion for an additional round of the U.S. Treasury Department's Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

This assistance was established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Benton County will receive a total of $6,618,705 million payment for the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance which must be used by Sept. 30, 2025. The first tranche of $2,647,482.16 has been paid to Benton County so far, which is 40 percent of the allocated amount.

Benton County received $8,364,838 for the first round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in February 2021 that can be distributed for this assistance until Dec. 31, 2021.

This funding was made available to Benton County residents back in February 2021. Hark at Excellerate Foundation has worked with eligible households to connect them to ERA dollars and other resources.

To date, the first round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped 1,130 clients in Benton County and committed $5.2 million in rental and utility assistance.

With the current intake rate for clients needing assistance, the initial round of Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding is expected to run out in November 2021.

On Dec. 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established a $25 billion federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 200,000.

This program will assist those living in rental properties who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and cannot make their rent or utility payments.

Applying to the 2021 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program

To qualify, households must have an annual household income of approximately $60,000 or less depending on family size. Other eligibility requirements apply. To learn more or apply, fill out the contact form on harknwa.com/getconnected or call 2-1-1.