No headline

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

City employee Lonnie Collins (right), received a certificate of appreciation from City Director Lesa Rissler, who posed for a photo with Collins, her husband John Rissler and daughter Aubrey at the start of the city board meeting on Tuesday for Collins' efforts to help John Rissler who was involved in a serious accident involving his tractor on July 7, according to a post on John Rissler's Facebook page. Due to Collins' help, John Rissler survived the accident and Collins even took the time to check on John Rissler after he was life-flighted to the hospital, Lesa Rissler said. "The character Lonnie shows during this emergency and after is the exact type of character that represents the employees of the city of Siloam," said Lesa Rissler.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

City employee Lonnie Collins (right), received a certificate of appreciation from City Director Lesa Rissler, who posed for a photo with Collins, her husband John Rissler and daughter Aubrey at the start of the city board meeting on Tuesday for Collins' efforts to help John Rissler who was involved in a serious accident involving his tractor on July 7, according to a post on John Rissler's Facebook page. Due to Collins' help, John Rissler survived the accident and Collins even took the time to check on John Rissler after he was life-flighted to the hospital, Lesa Rissler said. "The character Lonnie shows during this emergency and after is the exact type of character that represents the employees of the city of Siloam," said Lesa Rissler.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

City employee Lonnie Collins (right), received a certificate of appreciation Tuesday from City Director Lesa Rissler (middle) at the start of the city board meeting for Collins' efforts to help John Rissler (left), who was involved in a serious accident involving his tractor on July 7, according to a post on John Rissler's Facebook page. Due to Collins' help, John Rissler survived the accident and Collins checked on John Rissler after he was life-flighted to the hospital, Lesa Rissler said. "The character Lonnie shows during this emergency and after is the exact type of character that represents the employees of the city of Siloam," said Lesa Rissler. Also pictured is the Risslers' daughter Aubrey.