Camp Siloam breaks ground on new bunkhouse

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

On Thursday, members of the city, the Camp Siloam board of directors and Chamber of Commerce were present for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new bunkhouse which replaces a 120-bed bunkhouse lost during the tornado on Oct. 20, 2019. "This new bunkhouse will be remembered as an example of God's faithfulness," said Camp Siloam's Executive Director Jason Wilkie. "We have come through a lot in the last 24 months." Attendees included City Administrator Phillip Patterson; Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Arthur Hulbert; City Director Mindy Hunt; Communications Manager Holland Hayden and Chamber Director of Community Development Lindsey Taylor.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]