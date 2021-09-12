Comets, Kansas, Oaks pick up victories

Colcord improved to 2-0 with a 62-13 win against Afton at Colcord on Friday night.

Trey Duncan rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, while Asaskey Pendry had 76 yards and two scores.

Cooper Mott, Stormy Odle and Jessie Martinez all rushed for a touchdown, while Odle threw a touchdown pass to Eyan Williams

Kansas 42, Ketchum 0

Ty Lewis rushed for three touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes to Elias Warren as the Comets picked up their first win of the season. Brenton Glass also had a rushing touchdown for Kansas.

Oaks 46, Watts 0

Oaks improved to 2-0 with a home win against Watts on Friday night. The Engineers dropped to 0-2.