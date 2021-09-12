Fisher promoted to JBU Chief Human Resources Officer

John Brown University announced Sept. 2 that Amy Fisher has been promoted to chief human resources officer. Fisher began her career at JBU as a student accounts representative and has served as the director of human resources, risk management and government relations since 2015.

"Over the last six years in her role as director of human resources, Amy Fisher has led the department with the utmost professionalism and care for employees," Kim Hadley, vice president for finance and administration, said. "Under her leadership, our faculty and staff are served with excellence, and the department has developed into a true strategic asset for the university."

Fisher, who holds an MBA in leadership and ethics, will continue to serve as director of government relations, assisting JBU President Chip Pollard in working with Arkansas' state and national political representatives on issues affecting Christian higher education.

Fisher also serves as the Title IX co-coordinator and oversees vendor operations, including food service and campus bookstore and mailroom operations.

Fisher is a member of the Northwest Arkansas Human Resources Association (NOARK), where she has served in several different capacities, including treasurer, vice president and president.

Fisher received NOARK's HR Professional of the Year award in 2018, which recognizes an individual that has shown outstanding service and promoted the human resources management profession.

"I am honored to work at John Brown University, and I love what I do," Fisher said. "I am thankful that JBU continues to be a great place to work, not just for me, but for all of its employees. Even on hard days, I am thankful for the work God has allowed me to do at JBU."