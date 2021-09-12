Golf teams come up short at Harrison

The Siloam Springs golf teams were defeated Wednesday in an 18-hole match against Harrison at Harrison Country Club.

The Harrison boys shot a team score of 329 to defeat Siloam Springs' mark of 348.

Brayden Fain led the Panthers with an 81, while Miles Perkins shot 83, Will Van Asche 88, Nathan Vachon 96 and Cam Blackfox 112 in the play five, count four match.

Also, in junior varsity action for the Panthers, Preston Moody shot 103, followed by Jaxson Devoe 106, Landon Pool 116, Jackson Doornbos 129 and Corbin Crook 136.

Nicholas Thiel shot 74 to lead Harrison, while Reggie Grant carded a 79, Carter Ayers 87 and Lance Johnson 89.

In the girls match, Harrison shot a team score of 279 to defeat the Lady Panthers' score of 306.

Brooke Smith shot a 93 to lead Siloam Springs, while Aleisha Boyd carded a 105, Baylee Morris 108 and Reese Sutulovich 125.

Halle Marseilles led Harrison with an 85, while Ava Marie Velasquez shot 96, Riley Richardson 98 and Alexa Ramsey 102.

The golf match scheduled for Thursday at Bentonville was canceled.

The SSHS golf teams are scheduled to be back in action at home Monday against Alma, Lincoln and Gravette at The Course at Sager's Crossing.