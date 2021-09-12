JBU men's soccer falls to Friends

Junior striker Jacob Zamarron's brace leveled the match at two apiece, but the Golden Eagles couldn't force extra time as Friends (Kan.) used an 86th minute goal to take a 3-2 victory over the John Brown University men's soccer team on Friday evening at Alumni Field.

The visiting Falcons (2-2-0) scored twice in the first half to carry a commanding lead into the break, despite John Brown holding a 7-4 shooting advantage through 45 minutes.

Zamarron then posted back-to-back tallies to even the match. In the 53rd minute, the Rogers native cut into the middle from the right flank and unleashed a shot to the top left corner of the goal, besting Jasper McLeoud. Zamarron needed just nine more minutes before depositing his fifth of the season, this time by finishing off a nifty give-and-go with sophomore Alonso Arrieta. The striker then flicked the ball over the keeper and just across the goal line to tie the match.

Unfortunately, a turnover in the midfield ended the John Brown momentum. Isaiah Castillo stole possession and cut down the left side before turning back towards the middle of the field in striking distance. After scoring Friends' second of the match in the 26th minute, he shot near left side to place the contest out of reach for the Golden Eagles.

Freshman keeper Kyle Hix took the loss in goal for John Brown in his first collegiate action. Allowing one goal on two shots, Hix moved to 0-1-0 on the season, while McLeod stopped four of six JBU attempts his way to earn the victory.

Zamarron (7) and Castillo (5) each led their respective teams' offensive efforts. John Brown held an 11-5 shooting advantage in the second half and finished with an 8-2 margin in corner kick chances.

A season-high eight cautions were issued in the physical match. The teams combined for nearly 50 fouls.

The schedule does not lighten any for the Golden Eagles, who welcome No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan to Alumni Field on Tuesday afternoon. The matinee contest is slated for a 4 p.m. start time.