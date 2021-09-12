JBU volleyball sweeps Oklahoma Wesleyan

JBU 3, OKWU 0

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The Golden Eagles hit nearly .300 in all three sets and rode a balanced offense that featured four players with at least five kills in a quick sweep (25-21, 25-15, 25-16) of Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday (Sept. 10) afternoon inside the Breckon Sports Center.

Junior Lauren Cloud served up for aces and added 13 assists on John Brown's 38 terminations in the contest. The Golden Eagles finished the match hitting .326 (38-8-92), a season best mark after a tough loss to No. 19 Oklahoma City just 48 hours prior.

Sophomore Savanna Riney's seven kills led the JBU offense (6-7), while junior Ellie Lampton, sophomore Micah Fouts and freshman Callie Mullins each contributed six terminations. Lampton, Mullins and Fouts combined to hit .500 (18-0-36) and didn't commit a hitting error as the Golden Eagles won its 21st consecutive contest versus Oklahoma Wesleyan (1-4).