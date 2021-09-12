Ninth-grade football wins at Fayetteville White

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, winning a back-and-forth contest at Fayetteville White 31-30.

Jackson Still ran for a 12-yard touchdown with around 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Still threw a two-point conversion to Noah Ship to take a 31-24 lead.

Fayetteville White scored with about a minute left to cut the lead to 31-30, but the Panthers stopped the Bulldogs on the two-point conversion to remain ahead. Siloam Springs recovered the onside kick and, because Fayetteville was out of timeouts, the Panthers were able to kneel on the ball to seal the victory.

Giovanni Flores had a touchdown run and Uriel Paddila's extra point accounted for Siloam Springs' first TD.

Still rushed for a a touchdown and a two-point conversion for the second score.

Still competed a 49-yard pass to Mikey McKinley, which set up the third touchdown, which came on a two-yard pass from Still to Kimber Haggard.

Kayden Davidson, Guadalupe Rodriguez Jacobo and Haggard all had tackles for loss, while Victor Toledo and Efren Underwood had a sack.

Still had a forced fumble defensively and Haggard recovered it.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-graders picked up a 20-14 win at Fayetteville Ramay for their first win of the season.

The Panthers got their first touchdown on a Fabian Lara TD run after Mason Edwards recovered a Ramay fumble that was caused by Lara. Tristan Anglin also had several strong runs.

Mason Short ran for a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Siloam Springs pulled within 14-12.

The Siloam Springs defense got some stops in the fourth quarter, setting up the Panthers offense.

Lara had a 30-yard run and Jonathan Hyde threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jack O'Brien as Siloam Springs took a 18-14 lead. Anglin ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-14 lead.

Siloam Springs' defense held strong to hold on for the win.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade team lost 26-8 at Fayetteville Ramay.

The Panthers (0-2) rushed for 108 yards with Corbin Allen leading the way with nine carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Camden Newell had three carries for 40 yards and a two-point conversion.

Hayden Hargett had six tackles, while Coleman Wilcox had five tackles and Allen five tackles and one pass breakup.

Christian Mitchell had three tackles and a sack, Matt Borjes, Blake Pack, Newell and Fredy Renderos two tackles each and Brett Gold one fumble recovery.

Up next

The ninth-graders are scheduled to return to action at home Monday against Fayetteville Purple. The seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Rogers Elmwood on Thursday.