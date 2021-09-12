Ninth-graders defeat Heritage in volleyball

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls volleyball team picked up another win Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory at home against Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers (4-2) won the first set 25-15 and completed the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the second set.

On Tuesday, the Siloam Springs freshmen lost a 2-1 match at Rogers High.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-19, but the Lady Mounties took the second 25-19 and won the third and deciding set 15-7.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to compete in the Springdale Spikefest over the weekend. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Tuesday at Van Buren.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team split a pair of games this past week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers (2-3) won at Bentonville Lincoln 25-6, 25-23. On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers lost 2-1 (10-25, 25-21, 15-11) at Fayetteville Woodland. In the B game, Siloam Springs split with Woodland 20-25, 25-20.

Seventh-grade

On Tuesday, the seventh-graders (3-2) won at Bentonville Lincoln 25-10, 25-16, while the B team lost 25-21, 25-22.

On Wednesday, the seventh-graders A team lost to Woodland 25-11, 25-17, while the B team split 25-21, 20-25.

The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action on Monday at home against Bentonville Grimsley before traveling to Rogers Oakdale on Tuesday.