Obituaries

Aug. 30

• Bryan Eric Rhode, 36, arrested in connection with fleeing.

• Kristy Lee Marriner, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juan Humberto Rivas, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michelle Renee Holst, 53, arrested in connection with possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 31

• Steven Ezell Holt, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lisa Marie Lyons, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Summer Ladawn Harris, 40, arrested in connection with possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine).

• Fanklin Lee Palone, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jarod Scott Loveall, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• David Daphane Espinoza, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Sept. 1

• David Allen Crow, 40, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the second degree; theft of property; possession of a controlled substance; possessing instruments of crime.

• Angel Christian Saucedo. 27, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Joseph Christopher Williamson, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Ryan Schwarz, 30, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.

Sept. 2

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 33, arrested in connection with fleeing; theft by receiving.

• KC Taylor Gregg, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Sept. 3

• Kalee Rae Wilkinson, 26, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Marci Elaine Reed, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffrey James Perryman, 44, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia; hit and run accident.

• Jessie B. Ross, 33, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Collin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 4

• Laura Elizabeth Irene Bondurant, 34, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance x2; furnishing prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia; littering highway.

• Steven Tyler Watkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Clifford Dale Randel III, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 28, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joseph Austin Lane Frost, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.