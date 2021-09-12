Officials review ordinance on noise

City directors reviewed the current noise ordinance during the city board meeting Tuesday.

Police Chief Allan Gilbert addressed the board during the meeting, saying he went over the ordinance and wanted to make a few changes to it.

Gilbert said the ordinance was constitutional and sound but wanted to make some small modifications and add to the ordinance.

The police chief began by saying he wanted to add the term "Plainly Audible" to the ordinance and add a definition to the term. According to a staff report prepared by Gilbert on Aug. 31, the term plainly audible means: "Any sound produced as set forth above which can clearly be heard at 75 feet or more. The measurement standard shall be by the auditory senses based on direct line of sight. Word or phrases need not be discernible and bass reverberations are included."

The other major change would be to reduce the number of feet the loud noise could be heard from 150 feet to 75 feet, Gilbert said.

Gilbert also said he wanted to update the language of the permit section saying the language as present was vague.

"In my opinion we need to make that section clear," Gilbert said. "It doesn't give clear information on the fees and process."

The police chief said the Arkansas Municipal League reviewed the ordinance as well as City Attorney Jay Williams and District Court Judge A.J. Anglin, and all three entities agreed that the ordinance was constitutional.

Some of the city directors commented on the ordinance. Director David Allen asked why the city does not have a decibel max level and if other cities had decibel readers.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said he used to work with a city that had a decibel provision in their noise ordinance, and it was very difficult to enforce because of background noise.

"If you had someone creating an unreasonable noise but you had like 412 in the background, every time a tractor trailer went by, the decibel meter shot up and it was very difficult to quiet all of the background noise so that you could focus and have the decibel reader just read the noise that was in question," Patterson said.

Patterson went on to say that city worked with its city attorney at the time as well as the police and courts and eventually revoked the decibel level.

Allen also asked about some of the language in the ordinance to which Gilbert said again he wanted to tweak some of the language in the ordinance.

Director Brad Burns said some of his neighbors complained about having to hear other neighbors rev their engines in the morning. Director Lesa Rissler said she was the director who asked to look into the ordinance and wanted to know what Anglin had to say.

Rissler wanted to know if someone could use the noise ordinance as a form of harassment against someone they did not like. Williams said the courts have said pretty consistently that a noise ordinance is acceptable if it only penalizes conduct that would be offensive to a reasonable person.

"It's not just someone who's just exceptionally sensitive to noise or has some exceptional circumstance that they just can't tolerate somebody because they don't like them," Williams said. "Anything like that's not going to fly, so we're good there."

City directors also approved and listened to the following items:

Presentations

• Certificate of appreciation for Lonnie Collins.

• Utility rate study final report from 1898 and Company.

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from the Aug. 17 workshop.

• Meeting minutes from the Aug.17 city board meeting.

• Resolution 41-21 concerning a special use development permit for 111 West Tahlequah Street.

• Resolution 42-21 regarding a special use development permit for 400 E. Twin Springs St. Apt No. 1 and 2.

• Resolution 43-21 concerning a special use development permit at 2005 Greenwood Pl.

• Resolution 44-21 regarding setting a hearing date for right-of-way vacation for 613 E. University St.

• Resolution 45-21 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 3200 block of East Kenwood Street.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-16 regarding the rezoning of 610 W. Tahlequah St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Two-Family) to R-4 (Residential Multi-Family) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-17 concerning the amendment of the zoning code with regard to private drives and sanitation on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-18 regarding body art businesses on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-19 concerning rezoning 4171 Highway 412 E. from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its first reading.

Staff reports

• Gateway guardrail update

• July financials

• Administrator's report