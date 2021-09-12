ON TAP
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rogers at Siloam Springs JV5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Alma, Lincoln, Gravette at SSHS3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Greenwood3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Fay. Purple at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th4:30 p.m.
Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Van Buren3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren5 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.TBA
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Fay. Purple5 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wayland Baptist at JBU7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs7 p.m.
Westville at Kansas7 p.m.
Colcord at Wyandotte7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Watts7 p.m.
Oaks at Webbers Falls7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.TBA
Saturday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at MSSU StampedeTBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
Bethel at JBU women11 a.m.
Bethel at JBU men1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Okla. Panhandle State at JBU3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Panther XC Classic8 a.m.
