ON TAP

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rogers at Siloam Springs JV5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Alma, Lincoln, Gravette at SSHS3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Greenwood3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Fay. Purple at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th4:30 p.m.

Bent. Grimsley at Siloam Springs 7th6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Wesleyan at JBU men4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Van Buren3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren5 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.TBA

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fay. Purple5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wayland Baptist at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

Westville at Kansas7 p.m.

Colcord at Wyandotte7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Watts7 p.m.

Oaks at Webbers Falls7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at First Tee Tourn.TBA

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at MSSU StampedeTBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

Bethel at JBU women11 a.m.

Bethel at JBU men1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Okla. Panhandle State at JBU3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Panther XC Classic8 a.m.

