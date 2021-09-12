Planners to discuss permit for quad-plex development

Planning commissioners will discuss a significant development permit for a new quad-plex on West Tahlequah Street during their meeting Tuesday.

Park Front Properties LLC, requests to build a 2,736-square foot, four-unit multi-family quad-plex at 610 West Tahlequah Street, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on Aug. 12.

This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5, the report states.

A rezoning development permit for the property was heard at the planning commission meeting July 13 and was approved by the city board Sept. 7, the report states.

The property was consolidated into a single lot in 2019 and was recently rezoned to R-4 (Residential Multi-Family) during the city board meeting on Sept. 7 to allow for the additional quad-plex on the same lot, the report states.

Another similar quad-plex is located immediately to the east on the same property, the report states.

The new quad-plex will be single bedroom units and will have a townhouse configuration where the entrance to each unit is on the ground floor as well as sharing walls with the adjoining units.

Along with the planning commission, the Siloam Springs Board of Adjustments will hear a lot width variance for a small office, which will be located at 882 S. Lincoln St.

Homeland Investors Inc. seeks to construct an office on a lot five feet less than the required lot width on the property in the R-3 (Residential Two Family) zon,e which is a direct code violation of the Siloam Springs Municipal Code, according to a staff report prepared by Rhoads on Sept. 19.

The report states the office would be on a 65-foot lot despite the code requiring that the R-3 land use code be 70 feet, the report states.

Homeland Investors argue that most R-3 lots are 70 feet wide.

"This is an unusual lot size and is substandard," Homeland Investors said. Converting the use as a small office is a logical step and the lot size has not changed in years, the applicant also said.

City staff checked the ownership status of the property and deed records dating back to 1952 and the records confirm that this condition has been in place for at least 15 years, the report states.

The planning commission will also hear and review the following items:

• Preliminary development permit for the 14900 block of South Arkansas Highway 43. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• Special use development permit for 613 E. University St. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• Rezone development permit for 613 E. University St to rezone the property from I-1 (Industrial) to R-3 (Residential Two Family). This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• Right-of-way closure for 613 E. University St. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• City Comprehensive Plan monthly update.

• Lot consolidation development permit for 613 E. University St. This item will go before the city board for easements on Oct. 5.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 717 N. Mount Olive St. This item went before the city board for easements on Aug. 17.