Service errors cost JBU in loss to Stars

Despite owning the advantage in hitting, passing and defense, the John Brown volleyball team struggled at the service line, allowing Oklahoma City to take advantage of free points, leading to the No. 19 Stars' 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23) victory over the Golden Eagles on Wednesday evening inside Bill George Arena.

John Brown (5-7, 2-2 Sooner Athletic) kept the usual high octane offense of Oklahoma City to a pedestrian hitting percentage of .106 (40-24-151) in the contest, including a -.100 second set that saw JBU tie the match at one apiece. City hit nearly .100 lower than its season average.

Freshmen Delaney Barnes and Callie Mullins each contributed a team-best 11 kills. Barnes hit .409 (11-2-22) on the night, while sophomore Micah Fouts added eight kills, at a .467 (8-1-15) clip off the bench. Sophomore Savanna Riney also notched 10 kills, and added six digs and a solo block on defense.

Junior Morgan Fincham passed out 24 assists, while junior Lauren Cloud added 22. Fincham booked another double-double, scooping 16 in the back row, second only to junior Jillian Blackman's 20 digs while patrolling the back line.

Freshman Taylor Golmen had a career defensive night, posting a pair of solo blocks and three more assists, helping John Brown to 9.0 team rejections, matching City's 9.0 output in the front-row effort.

It was at the service line, however, that the Stars were able to snatch the contest away from John Brown. The visitors launched nine aces, but committed just six errors. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, boasted just four aces while committing 17 service errors – a season high. It was the fifth time this season JBU committed double-digit service errors.

Ella Lofton led OCU with 15 kills and finished off a double-double by adding 14 digs and two blocks. Sophia Salak rang up 35 assists, seven digs and two blocks. Dylan Sokolosky and Catelyn Vargas each served up three aces apiece to power the City effort at the service line.

JBU 3, Southwestern Christian 0

After splitting the opening week of Sooner Athletic play on the road, the Golden Eagles returned to the friendly confines of Bill George Arena for the first time this season and promptly swept past Southwestern Christian (Okla.), 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles launched 13 aces from the service line, led by a career-best six from sophomore Savanna Riney. The contest marked the fourth time this season JBU has notched double-digit aces in a single match. Junior Lauren Cloud added four aces, and three other players added one apiece.

As JBU improved to 9-1 all-time inside Bill George Arena against the Eagles (3-5, 0-3), freshman Callie Mullins led the offense with 12 kills, hitting at a .375 clip and collecting a pair of block-assists. Riney added nine kills to her six-ace outing and finished 12-of-12 in the back row on the serve-receive. Freshman Taylor Golmen also enjoyed a strong first outing in Siloam Springs – launching seven kills from the middle on a perfect hitting night at a .412 (7-0-17) mark.

In total, John Brown hit .246 (49-17-130) as a team, while holding the Eagles to just .153 (27-9-118). The Golden Eagles held the advantage in kills (49-27), aces (13-2), assists (45-22) and digs (66-53).

Junior Jillian Blackman finished with a match-best 19 scoops while Fincham added her second double-double of the season with 18 assists and 11 digs. Cloud passed out 22 assists, the seventh time she's reached the 20-helper mark this season. She included nine digs in the defensive effort.

Faith DeSouza notched nine kills and 11 assists for Southwestern Christian, which has lost three straight. Abagail Heimerman threw up a solo block and six block-assists in the loss.