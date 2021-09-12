Siloam Springs Schools, JBU report covid-19 numbers

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 42 active cases of covid-19 among students and 11 among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 178 and there were four among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 121 while only one staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There were three new coronavirus cases among students and quarantines 19 from cases that originated within the district and no new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at eight and no staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 160 among students and 41 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 617 and 11 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 341 and 28 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University (JBU) have had active no student cases with none in isolation on-campus and one in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu. There students in quarantine.

One staff member was reported at JBU and that staff member is in isolation. There were 15 cumulative cases and cumulative quarantines.