Siloam Springs tennis teams surging

The Siloam Springs tennis teams had a busy, but successful week.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers played four matches combined on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning with a tri-match against Vilonia and Greenbrier on Tuesday at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

Siloam Springs then hosted Springdale on Wednesday and Prairie Grove on Thursday for home matches at the JBU Tennis Complex.

"Siloam Springs Tennis had four tough matches this week," said head coach Clay Taylor. "We showed up to each one ready to win, and we left it all out on the court. I could not be more proud of our players this week, and the dedication they have showed to their teammates, and to the sport. We will carry this energy into next week's conference matches, and hopefully come away with two big wins!"

On Tuesday, the Panthers and Lady Panthers played Vilonia and Greenbrier in a pair of 5A-West Conferences matches.

The girls defeated Vilonia 4-0 and Greenbrier 3-1, while the boys defeated Greenbrier 4-0 and tied with Vilonia 2-2.

Overall, Siloam Springs won 13 of 16 matches played on Tuesday.

"They are taking what they've learned on the practice court and putting it into play when it counts," Taylor said. "Coach (Kelly) Junkermann and I are proud of the athleticism and grit our players bring to each match.

Said Kelly Junkermann: "It's a really good feeling to see how our players have grown over a very short period of time. Most of our team has never played completive tennis until high school, so to get these kind of results is a lot of fun for the coaches and the team."

Siloam Springs then beat Springdale 4-0 (girls) and 3-1 (boys) on Wednesday in its first home match of the season.

"You couldn't ask for a better first home match. We were focused, our energy was high and we were ready to win! Our players came ready to go and put on a heck of a show for the home crowd," Taylor said.

Siloam Springs also shutout Prairie Grove on Thursday.

Senior Lucas Junkermann extended his winning streak to eight matches and is 9-1 overall, while Ohla Los is 8-1 in girls singles and Brooklyln Williams is 9-1 at No. 1 doubles with several partners.

The tennis teams are scheduled to play at Greenwood on Monday and at Van Buren on Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home on Thursday.

Siloam Springs vs. Greenbrier

Tuesday

BOYS

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. D. Fergusen, Greenbrier, 8-0.

2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. C. Myalt, Greenbrier, 8-2.

Doubles

1. Malachi Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Jones/Southall, Greenbrier, 9-8.

2. Ace Johnson/Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, def. Buell/Betts, Greenbrier, 8-4.

GIRLS

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. Lehman, Greenbrier, 8-0.

2. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Wilson, Greenbrier, 8-0.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. Olive/Johnson, Greenbrier, 8-3.

2. Buell/Rehm, Greenbrier, def. Lauren Naustvik/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Siloam Springs vs. Vilonia

Tuesday

BOYS

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. G. Bates, Vilonia, 8-1.

2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. J. Ferren, Vilonia, 8-3.

Doubles

1. G. McNew/D. Brown, Vilonia, def. Ezra Zaidner/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-5.

2. J. Lawrence/B. Ussery, Vilonia, def. Malachi Becan/Ezekiel Becan, 8-3.

GIRLS

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. C. Law, Vilonia, 8-4.

2. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. K. McKay, Vilonia, 8-6.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Halens/L. Dodd, Vilonia, 8-5.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. L. Goff/R. Taylor, Vilonia, 8-1.

Siloam Springs vs. Springdale

Wednesday

BOYS

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. A. Gentry, Springdale, 8-5.

2. D. Chinglong, Springdale, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Junior varsity

1. C. Pacheo, Springdale, def. Braden Ratliff, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

Doubles

1. Bryan Tran/Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs. def. Gentry/Chinglong, Springdale, 8-2.

2. Bryan Tran/Malachi Becan, Siloam Springs, def. K. Willette/O. Palomares, Springdale, 8-4.

Junior varsity

1. Ezra Zaidner/Ace Johnson, Siloam Springs, def. C. Pacheo/O. Palomares, Springdale, 8-4.

2. Jadon Gill/Ezekiel Becan, Siloam Springs. def. J. Rodriguez/A. Sema, Springdale, 8-2.

GIRLS

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. A. Jameison, Springdale, 8-0.

2. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs. def. P. Bello, Springdale, 8-4.

Junior varsity

1. Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, def. K. Soouvannarath, Springdale, 8-1.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. E. Rubio/J. Watson, Springdale, 8-0.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. K. Marinex/C. Marin, Springdale, 8-0.

Junior varsity

1. Korbyn Briggs/Cindy Chavez/Vasquez, Siloam Springs, def. N. Larsen/J. Figueroa, Springdale, 8-2.

Siloam Springs vs. Prairie Grove

Thursday

BOYS

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Cele Mauk, Prairie Grove, 8-0.

2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. Cele Mauk, Prairie Grove, 8-0.

Doubles

1. Bryan Tran/Malachi Becan, Siloam Springs, def. A. Sam/E. Foster, Prairie Grove, 8-3.

GIRLS

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. Julissa Mauk, Prairie Grove, 8-1.

2. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. Hayleigh Hunt, Prairie Grove, 8-2.

Junior varsity

1. Julissa Mauk, Prairie Grove, def. Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. T. Parrish/M. Edwards, Prairie Grove, 8-0.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. A. Pinkerton/E. Henry, Prarire Grove, 8-4.

Junior varsity

1. E. Medley/S. Lamproe, Prairie Grove, def. Korbyn Briggs/Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Siloam Springs, 8-3.