No headline

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE 1990s

ACROSS

1. Ridden or pushed around yard

6. Chlorofluorocarbon

9. Spiral-horned antelope

13. Make a canyon, e.g.

14. Much of this about nothing?

15. Forest destroyers

16. Basic belief

17. Popular pickup

18. Lake scum

19. *Popular email service eventually bought by Microsoft

21. *CD "maker"

23. FEMA's assistance

24. Musician's time to shine

25. Stephen King's Christine, e.g.

28. Plural of locus

30. Mongolian monetary unit

35. Wraths

37. Jar covers

39. Like yellow polka dot bikini?

40. Desert in China and Mongolia

41. Knight's mount

43. Cogito ____ sum

44. Change the Constitution, e.g.

46. Ready and eager

47. Table mineral

48. *Jennifer Aniston-inspired haircut, with "the"

50. Bank on

52. Modern prefix

53. Beacon light

55. Oolong, e.g.

57. *____ Sese Seko, overthrown Zairian dictator

60. *African National Congress leader released from prison

64. Like a candle?

65. *1997's "Fly" by Sugar ____

67. Lowest point

68. Smart ____

69. Marching insect

70. Opposite of digest

71. *Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan's domain

72. Employer Assisted Housing, acr.

73. Fender bender consequences

DOWN

1. Crystalline hydrochloride, colloquially

2. Nabisco top best-seller

3. Refuses to

4. Bodily swelling

5. Not wholesale

6. Lewis of sprinting and long jumping fame

7. Vaccine-approving agency, acr.

8. Burger, fries and soda

9. Brick-drying oven

10. It's hard to resist

11. Precedes Abby

12. Consume, as in drugs

15. Slang for radical or cool, 2 words

20. America's singer choices

22. Last, abbr.

24. Weapon in a holster

25. Fidel Castro's smoke

26. Pleasant odor

27. Renaissance instrument resembling a violin

29. *TV hit "Sex and the ____"

31. "Bee ____"

32. What many TV hits have done

33. Fireplace

34. *_____ Protocol, climate change-related international treaty

36. Hyperbolic sine

38. Withered

42. COVID-19 variant

45. Expose the falseness

49. "____ the Games Begin!"

51. Pined

54. Sign of a saint, pl.

56. "Bad news travels fast," e.g.

57. Algeria's neighbor

58. Plow-pulling duo

59. *"Where It's At" singer

60. Urban story

61. Adam and Eve's garden

62. *Oscar winner "Schindler's ____"

63. A in BA

64. *Gulf ____ or Bosnian ____

66. American Nurses Association