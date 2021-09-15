Boys tennis defeats Greenwood; girls split

The Siloam Springs tennis teams played at Greenwood on Monday for a 5A-West Conference match.

The Panthers defeated Greenwood 3-1, while the Lady Panthers played to a 2-2 tie, with both Siloam Springs teams sweeping the singles matches.

In boys singles, Lucas Junkermann won his No. 1 singles match against Grayson Vaughn 8-2, while Boone Henley won at No. 2 singles 8-0 against Alex Changtavong.

The boys No. 2 doubles team of Ezra Zaidner and Ace Johnson rallied from a 2-5 hole to win 8-6 against Greenwood's team of Eason Lin and Stephen Schaefer.

In girls singles, Ohla Los won against Rebecca Harris at No. 1 singles 8-3, while Silvie Reid won against Mackenzie Cannon at No. 2 8-5.

"We played very well today," said SSHS coach Clay Taylor. "We've been working on winning the crucial points as well as being more aggressive at the net. We're really improving in that area and that gave us the upper hand in many of our matches. I'm proud of how our player are taking what they are learning in practice and using it in their matches."

The tennis teams were scheduled to play at Van Buren on Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home on Thursday.

Siloam Springs vs. Greenwood

BOYS

Panthers 3, Bulldogs 1

Singles

Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs. def. Grayson Vaughn, Greenwood, 8-2. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, def. Alex Changtavong, Greenwood, 8-0.

Doubles

J.J. Acosta/B. Haskyn, Greenwood, def. Malachi Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-1. Ezra Zaidner/Ace Johnson, Siloam Springs, def. Eason Lin/Stephen Schaefer, Greenwood, 8-6.

Junior varsity

Ezekiel Becan/Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, def. Lucas Heflin/Conner Jones, Greenwood, 8-2.

GIRLS

Lady Panthers 2, Lady Bulldogs 2

Singles

Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. Rebecca Harris, Greenwood, 8-3. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, def. Mackenzie Cannon, Greenwood, 8-5.

Doubles

Harper Berg/Lydiah Belue, Greenwood, def. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-2. Chaise Hannah/Isabella King, Greenwood, def. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 8-5.

Junior varsity