Carr wins award at Oklahoma Municipal League banquet

Former West Siloam Springs Mayor Elaine Carr (center), poses with Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) Executive Director Mike Fina (left), and Tom Rider at the Oklahoma Municipal League Banquet on Thursday. Carr won the Don Rider Award at the banquet for significant contributions she made to her community.

