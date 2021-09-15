Chamber Challenge set for Friday

The annual Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

This will be the second year the tournament will be held in Siloam Springs, said Siloam Springs Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert. It was previously held at the Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs for 10 years before moving to The Course at Sager's Crossing, Hulbert said.

The entry fee will be $250 for a two-person team and covers the cost of lunch, Hulbert said. All teams will be two-person teams, Hulbert said. Proceeds will cover the cost of the event, Hulbert said.

The tournament will be divided into two flights, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, Hulbert said.

This year's Hole-in-One sponsor is Superior Auto who will offer a new car for a hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

Multiple prizes for first, second and third places consisting of green fees to various golf tournaments. The courses include:

• Bella Vista Country Club Golf and Clubhouse, in Bella Vista.

• Big Sugar Golf Club in Pea Ridge.

• Flint Ridge Golf Course/Pro Shop in Flint Ridge, Oklahoma

• Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.

• Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club in Rogers.

• Oaks Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

• Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fayetteville.

• Pryor Creek golf Course and A&B Golf Shop in Pryor, Oklahoma.

• Springdale Country Club in Springdale

Every player will also get a free green fee at The Course at Sager's Crossings as well as other prizes that include a night's stay at the Cherokee Nation Hotel and gift certificates to Callahan's Steakhouse, Hulbert said.

Several businesses have confirmed that they will have teams participate in the tournament. The companies include Cobb Vantress Inc.; DaySpring; La-Z-Boy; McKee Foods; Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Simmons Foods, Hulbert said.

"I'm incredibly thankful that we've been able to return the golf tournament back to Siloam Springs," Hulbert said.