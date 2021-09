In the Herald-Leader article "Clinic offers counseling, life skills," the newspaper accidentally listed Cecelia Dorko's husband Kormah as Dwight.

The paper also said that Kathleen Clenenden helped Dorko with rental assistance. Clenenden actually let Dorko use the back of her building for NWA Second Stage Transition to operate until Dorko found a permanent location.

The Herald-Leader apologizes for these errors.