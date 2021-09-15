Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 15, 2021

Danny Ray Blossom

Danny Ray Blossom, 55, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born March 16, 1966, in Siloam Springs.

He was the son of Johnson Blossom and Daisy Ward Blossom.

He married Jimmie Renae Akins on Sept. 1, 2000, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He worked in the maintenance department at Gates Rubber Company in Siloam Springs.

He enjoyed racing, was a motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed camping and fixing Go Karts. He was a very dedicated family man who was all about being involved with his children.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters, Briana Blossom of Jacksonville, Texas, and Kyshia Blossom of Taylor, Texas; three sons, Torey Blossom of Siloam Springs, Damion Blossom of Gainesville, Texas, and Jonah Blossom of Siloam Springs; three brothers, Chris Blossom, Johnny Blossom and Shawn Blossom all of Siloam Springs; 11 grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Blossom.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel. Burial will be conducted at the Fairmount Cemetery.

Maria Antonia Castaneda

Maria Antonia Castaneda, 67, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 12, 2021, in Siloam Springs.

She was born June 13, 1954, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Agustin Franco and Catalina Nieves.

She was a long-time employee of Allen Canning Company in Siloam Springs.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Castaneda; two sons, Manuel Castaneda Jr, and David Castaneda, and wife Gloria; one daughter, Marisela Ramirez, and husband Hector; five grandchildren; five sisters, Suzy Franco, Martha Franco, Hilda Franco, Francisca Franco, and Cristina Franco; and one brother, Agustin Franco Jr.

Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Dean Estes Patterson, Jr.

Dean Estes Patterson, Jr., 76, formerly of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 10, 2021, at the Veteran's Home, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Jay, Okla., to Dean Patterson, Sr. and Esther Mae (Cantrell) Patterson. Dean was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Army. He worked for several years as a heavy equipment mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sons Jeremy Patterson and wife Brooke of Siloam Springs, and Anthony Patterson of Gentry; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren Mason Templeton, Maeve Bolt, Solomon Bolt, Jr and Everest Bolt; siblings Robert Patterson and wife Terry of Moody, Texas, Carol Morgan and husband Doyle of Fayetteville, Raymond Patterson and wife Shirley of Springdale, Ark., Alice Remington and husband Paul of West Fork, Ark., Marilyn Ellis of Siloam Springs, and Barbara Dolan and husband Bob of Prairie Grove, Ark.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs. Burial followed at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Yvonne Evelyn Shelton

Yvonne Evelyn Shelton, 70, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Yvonne was born July 25, 1951, in Bedford, Indiana, to Calvin Shelton and Helen Tarrants-Shelton. She spent the majority of her working life doing what she loved, horse training. She had a love for horses, Elvis Presley, painting, coloring and crafting with her grandkids.

She is survived by her son, David Shelton and wife, Angela of Siloam Springs; daughter, Michelle Briggs of Tulsa, OK; two sisters, Deborah Bregers and Gidgit Pardue, both of Oklahoma City, OK; 10 grandchildren, Amber, Buddy, Jeremiah, David, Tyler, Sam, Dakoda, Kara, Veronica and Charlie; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

The visitation for Yvonne will be held 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. The family will host a memorial service at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 22088 Sawmill Road of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Yolanda Faye Handley Stevens

Yolanda Faye Handley Stevens, 62, of Jay, Okla., died Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 1, 1959, to Charles D. Handley and Emma Faye Jackson Handley at Dreux Airforce Base, in France.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother of Jay, Okla.; two daughters, Tiffany Lee Willis, of Collinsville, Texas, and Heather S. Rigdon, of Sherman, Texas; two brothers, Steve Handley, of Sherman, Texas, and Scott Handley, of Salina, Okla.; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled for a later date.

Barbara N. Stribling

Barbara N. Stribling, 80, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at The Chateau in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Tulsa, Okla., to Hershel and LaVaughn (Anderson) Beauchamp.

She graduated from Rogers High School in Tulsa. After graduating from Tulsa University, she dedicated her life to helping others through her work as a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW). During her professional career, she worked for the State of Missouri, the Community Counseling Center, the Gibson Center, and had her own private practice, as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Noah Anderson and Bertha Daniels; and by her partner of many years, Alice Temm.

She is survived by her son, Thomas A. Stribling of Fairview Heights, Ill.; and several close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark. After the service she will be interred beside her mother at Bell Cemetery, Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Dr., Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701 or to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.com).

