Letter to the editor

Mortal Enemies

"Reason is a whore, the greatest enemy that faith has; it never comes to the aid of spiritual things, but more frequently than not struggles against the divine Word, treating with contempt all that emanates from God." Martin Luther, the Father of Protestantism (1483-1546).

The reverse of that is also true. Faith is the greatest enemy of human reasoning, logic and critical thinking. Without the ability to use basic human reason, logic and critical thinking, mankind would never have progressed beyond the animalistic instincts of hunting prey and foraging for grain, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

Aside from all the technological advances we now have, the study of advanced reason, logic and critical thinking skills is essential to even consider employment in any field other than elementary manual labor. Think law, medical, engineering, financial, any field of science, geology, biology, physics, etc.

Since its inception, adherents to the regressive and barbaric content in monotheism's three "Holy Scriptures" have murdered progressive thinkers and caused millions of human deaths.

This excerpt from the 2012 Texas State GOP Platform reflects the utter stupidity of people who have neither basic reason, logic, nor critical thinking ability.

"Knowledge-Based Education – We oppose the teaching of Higher Order Thinking Skills, critical thinking skills and similar programs which have the purpose of challenging the student's fixed beliefs and undermining parental authority." (Page 12)

Jesus said, "I praise You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent, and have revealed them to infants." Matthew 11:25 NASB

Contrary to challenging the fixed infantile beliefs of Christians, the purpose of teaching critical thinking is to help the brain mature in wisdom and intelligence.

A sermon: How to catch a monkey. (Google it!)

To catch a monkey in the jungle, drill a hole in a coconut and put food inside it. The hole must be large enough for the monkey to get his hand in, but small enough that he cannot get it out once he grabs the food.

Chain the coconut to a tree. Once the monkey grabs the food, he will not let go. Now just capture the monkeys who are too ignorant to let go the food and run away.

How to terminate the human species -- Do nothing while infantile monotheists refuse to let go their Hebrew Scriptures, Qurans, and Bibles rather than accept a multicultural society.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs