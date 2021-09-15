Lindsey Wilson ends Golden Eagles' home streak

Despite an overwhelming 23-7 shooting advantage, the Golden Eagles couldn't find the back of the net as No. 16 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) left Alumni Field on Saturday (Sept. 11) evening with a 2-1 win over the No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer team, ending multiple streaks that spanned years.

The loss ended John Brown's 22-match unbeaten streak at Alumni Field that spanned back to the early days of fall in 2019. The setback was also JBU's first in full time since Nov. 27, 2018 (1,019 days).

While John Brown (3-1-0) controlled the contest nearly from start to finish, the visiting Blue Raiders (1-1-0) earned its first win of the season by netting a pair of run-of-play goals in the 37th and 51st minutes, placing the hosts back on its heels as it looked for an offensive counterpunch.

Ironically, the Golden Eagles jumped back into the contest when a Lindsey Wilson defender misplayed a ball past an oncoming Maya Caon and into the goal, cutting the Blue Raider lead in half with just 17 minutes left in the contest.

JBU wasn't without its point-blank chances, but Caon came up with a size time and again, including robbing sophomore Gifte Pavatt from just 7 yards away in the final minute of play to preserve the victory.

Caon earned the victory with 11 saves, with seven coming in the first half. Senior Caitlyn Logan took the loss in goal for John Brown.

Sophomore Lauren Walter led all players with six shots, three on goal, while junior Kylie Kilfoy and sophomore Ryan Winingham each attempted four.

Yudaya Nakayenze earned the primary assist on both LWC goals, scored by Emma Lindell and Larissa Modesto De Souza, respectively. It was each player's first goal of the season as the Blue Raiders were shutout 2-0 at home in the season opener.

John Brown returns to the pitch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, welcoming Bethel (Tenn.) to Alumni Field. The contest will air live on the SAC Sports Network.