Residents come together for 9/11 remembrance prayer

Photo submitted

Mike Whorton (left), pastor of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God; Tim Estes, pastor for New Life Church; Greg Baskin, pastor of Orchard View Church; and Wes Flaugh, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church gathered at City Hall along with city residents to pray for those killed during the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The event was organized by City Director Lesa Rissler. Rissler did not say how many people showed up but was thankful for those who showed up to pray.

Photo submitted

Mike Whorton (left), pastor of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God; Tim Estes, pastor for New Life Church; Greg Baskin, pastor of Orchard View Church; and Wes Flaugh, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church gathered at City Hall along with city residents to pray for those killed during the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The event was organized by City Director Lesa Rissler. Rissler did not say how many people showed up but was thankful for those who showed up to pray.

Photo submitted

Mike Whorton (left), pastor of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God; Tim Estes, pastor for New Life Church; Greg Baskin, pastor of Orchard View Church; and Wes Flaugh, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church gathered at City Hall along with city residents to pray for those killed during the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The event was organized by City Director Lesa Rissler. Rissler did not say how many people showed up but was thankful for those who showed up to pray.