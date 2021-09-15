Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader During the Siloam Springs School Board meeting on Thursday, seven teachers received the Teacher of the Year award. This year's winners were Charity Miller from Northside Elementary; Sydney Scott from Allen Elementary; Beth Brown from Southside Elementary; Tara Sallee from the intermediate school; Heather Hardcastle from the middle school; Allison Carter from the high school and Michael Lewis from Mainstreet Academy. Pictured from left to right Superintendent Jody Wiggins, Board Member Grant Loyd; Miller; Board Member Travis Jackson; Scott; Board Secretary Connie Mitchell; Sallee; Board Vice President Audra Farrell; Carter; Board President Brian Lamb and Lewis. Not present were Brown and Hardcastle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader During the Siloam Springs School Board meeting on Thursday, seven teachers received the Teacher of the Year award. This year's winners were Charity Miller from Northside Elementary; Sydney Scott from Allen Elementary; Beth Brown from Southside Elementary; Tara Sallee from the intermediate school; Heather Hardcastle from the middle school; Allison Carter from the high school and Michael Lewis from Mainstreet Academy. Pictured from left to right Superintendent Jody Wiggins, Board Member Grant Loyd; Miller; Board Member Travis Jackson; Scott; Board Secretary Connie Mitchell; Sallee; Board Vice President Audra Farrell; Carter; Board President Brian Lamb and Lewis. Not present were Brown and Hardcastle. By Marc Hayot Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Teachers of the Year honored

