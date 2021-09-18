Sign in
Junior high volleyball wraps up busy week

September 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a pair of matches this past week.

The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) at Van Buren on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Siloam Springs lost 2-1 at Fayetteville Purple (25-18, 25-27, 15-9).

The ninth-graders are back in action on Tuesday at home against Bentonville.

Seventh- and eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams picked up wins Tuesday at Rogers Oakdale.

The seventh-graders won 2-1 (25-16, 22-25, 15-3) to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The seventh-graders defeated Bentonville Grimsley 2-1 on Monday. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-20 and lost the second set 25-21 before winning 15-6.

The eighth-graders beat Oakdale 2-0 (25-15, 25-10).

The eighth-graders (6-5-1) lost to Grimsley 2-1 on Monday.

The Lady Panthers won the first game 25-15 but lost the second 26-24 and dropped the third and deciding set 15-12.

The eighth-graders also competed in the Springdale Spikefest on Sept. 11. Siloam Springs went 3-1-1 on the day, losing to Bentonville Fulbright in the semifinals of bracket play.

The seventh-and eighth-graders are back in action Monday at Rogers Lingle, followed by a Tuesday home match against Rogers Elmwood.

