Lady Panthers drop pair of 5A-West matches

September 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped a pair of 5A-West Conference matches on Tuesday and Thursday this past week.

The Lady Panthers (1-12-1, 0-4) were swept at home by Greenbrier 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-9) on Tuesday night at Panther Activity Center.

Emma Norberg had four blocks for the Lady Panthers, while Allison Williamson had 10 digs, Caroline Buxton eight digs, and Cailee Johnson six digs.

Siloam Springs was then swept at Greenwood 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-11) on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers are back in action at home twice this week, hosting Russellville on Tuesday and Van Buren on Thursday.

