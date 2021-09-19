Arrests and citations

Sept. 6

• Joseph Lane Callie, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Justin Kyle Walls, 46, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Franklin Scott Randall, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Sept. 7

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Michial Dee Ford, 53, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.

• Adviel Bustamante, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sabrina Michelle Hill, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

Sept. 8

• Troy Lee Brandon, 57, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 33, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; failure to appear x2.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Hosea Jenks, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shannon Dale Hudgens, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.

• Patricia Gayle Nix, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 9

• Viola June Arnold, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Fernando Olvera Jr, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Emmalee Nichole Stephens, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.

• Darla Kay Johns, 53, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; probation violation.

• Michael Patrick Johns, 32, arrested in connection with probation violation.

Sept. 10

• Jeremy Burns Dodson, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 11

• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 23, arrested in connection with white warrant.

• Shelly Alane Murphy, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Peighton Cain Williams, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• John Archie Garner II, 60, arrested in connection with failure to appear; violation of a no contact order.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Ellie Mae Holston, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Sept. 12

• Stephanie Lynn Halladay, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Janelle Dene Heggen, 33, arrested in connection with white warrant.

• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 42, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; criminal contempt.

• Misty Dawn Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.