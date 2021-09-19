Arrests and citations

Sept. 6
• Joseph Lane Callie, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Justin Kyle Walls, 46, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Franklin Scott Randall, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Sept. 7
• Russell Andrew Palmer, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Michial Dee Ford, 53, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree.
• Adviel Bustamante, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sabrina Michelle Hill, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.
Sept. 8
• Troy Lee Brandon, 57, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Danae Michelle Thompson, 33, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; failure to appear x2.
• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Hosea Jenks, 42, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shannon Dale Hudgens, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.
• Patricia Gayle Nix, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Sept. 9
• Viola June Arnold, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Fernando Olvera Jr, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Emmalee Nichole Stephens, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.
• Darla Kay Johns, 53, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; probation violation.
• Michael Patrick Johns, 32, arrested in connection with probation violation.
Sept. 10
• Jeremy Burns Dodson, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Sept. 11
• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 23, arrested in connection with white warrant.
• Shelly Alane Murphy, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Peighton Cain Williams, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• John Archie Garner II, 60, arrested in connection with failure to appear; violation of a no contact order.
• Linda Marie Craighead, 43, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Ellie Mae Holston, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Sept. 12
• Stephanie Lynn Halladay, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Janelle Dene Heggen, 33, arrested in connection with white warrant.
• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 42, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; criminal contempt.
• Misty Dawn Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.