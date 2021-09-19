Colcord improves to 3-0

The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets improved to 3-0 on the 2021 football season with a 41-0 victory on Saturday at Wyandotte, Okla.

Colcord is back in action this week at home against Central Sallisaw to open their District A-8 slate.

Kansas

Kansas (Okla.) dropped to 1-2 overall with a 32-14 loss to Westville (Okla.) at home.

The Comets are back in action this week at Claremore Sequoyah to open District 2A-8 play.

Oaks

The Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors fell 32-8 at Webbers Falls (Okla.) on Friday night.

The Warriors (2-1) stay on the road this week when they play at Maud to open District C-4 play.

Watts

The Watts Engineers fell to 0-3 with a 45-0 loss to Wesleyan Christian on Friday. Watts is scheduled to return to action Oct. 1 at home against Webbers Falls.