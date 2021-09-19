Sign in
Fain takes second invidually at First Tee tourney

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Brayden Fain holds his plaque for finishing second individually at the First Tee Confidence Classic held Thursday and Friday at Bella Vista Country Club. Fain shot a two-day total of 177, including a low round of 70 on Friday.

Siloam Springs senior Brayden Fain shot a two-day total of 147 and finished second overall indiviually at the First Tee Confidence Classic at Bella Vista Country Club.

Fain shot a 77 through 18 holes on Thursday and followed that up with a low-round of 70 on Friday on the final day, finishing just two strokes behind Van Buren's Drew Griffiths.

As a team, Siloam Springs finished eighth with a two-day total of 754.

Miles Perkins shot a 94 on Thursday and 83 on Friday for a two-day total of 177, while Cam Blackfox shot 110 and 106 for a final of 216 and Landon Pool 120 and 125 for 245. Nathan Vachon carded a 94 on Friday for his only round.

Bentonville won the event with a two-day total of 615, beating out Providence Academy's total of 623.

Siloam Springs' girls finished with a two-day total of 751.

The Lady Panthers shot a count-three score of 402 on the first day and 349 on the second day.

Aleisha Boyd led the Lady Panthers with a 254, while Reese Sutulovich shot 257 and Baylee Morris shot 260.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action Tuesday in Cabot for the 5A-West Conference Tournament.

