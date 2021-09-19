Fain takes second invidually at First Tee tourney

Siloam Springs senior Brayden Fain shot a two-day total of 147 and finished second overall indiviually at the First Tee Confidence Classic at Bella Vista Country Club.

Fain shot a 77 through 18 holes on Thursday and followed that up with a low-round of 70 on Friday on the final day, finishing just two strokes behind Van Buren's Drew Griffiths.

As a team, Siloam Springs finished eighth with a two-day total of 754.

Miles Perkins shot a 94 on Thursday and 83 on Friday for a two-day total of 177, while Cam Blackfox shot 110 and 106 for a final of 216 and Landon Pool 120 and 125 for 245. Nathan Vachon carded a 94 on Friday for his only round.

Bentonville won the event with a two-day total of 615, beating out Providence Academy's total of 623.

Siloam Springs' girls finished with a two-day total of 751.

The Lady Panthers shot a count-three score of 402 on the first day and 349 on the second day.

Aleisha Boyd led the Lady Panthers with a 254, while Reese Sutulovich shot 257 and Baylee Morris shot 260.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action Tuesday in Cabot for the 5A-West Conference Tournament.