JBU volleyball falls to Wayland Baptist

John Brown won the opening set Friday against Wayland Baptist, but WBU took the next three sets to defeat the Golden Eagles 3-1 at Bill George Arena.

John Brown (7-9, 2-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) took the opening set 25-22, but Wayland Baptist won the next three 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 to improve to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in SAC play.

Wayland Baptist had four players reach double-digit kills, led by Paxton Patterson 16, Amber Daniel 14, Tatijana Markic 13 and Jayla Schultz 12. Lucie Mahelova had 49 assists.

Ellie Lampton led JBU with 13 kills, while Callie Mullins had 12 and Savanna Riney and Taylor Golmen each had 11.

Lauren Cloud led with 24 assists while Morgan Fincham had 21 assists. Riney led with 15 digs, while Cloud and Jillian Blackmon each had 12.

JBU was scheduled to be back in action Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma Panhandle State. Results were not available at presstime. The Golden Eagles return to the court Tuesday at home against Lyon.