Ninth-grade football falls to Fayetteville Purple

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 27-13 to Fayetteville Purple on Monday night at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (1-3) scored their points on a touchdown run by Jackson Still and two field goals by Uriel Padilla.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Thursday at home against Farmington.

Seventh- and eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade football teams each dropped games Thursday night to Rogers Elmwood at Panther Stadium.

The seventh-grade Panthers (0-3) lost 24-0.

The eighth-grade Panthers (1-2) were defeated 40-18.

The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action at home Thursday against Farmington.