ON TAP

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Russellville^3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Lingle^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Lingle^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lyon at John Brown^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at U. of Ozarks^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.

Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Columbia (Mo.)^4:30 p.m.

JBU men at Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Alma^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th^4:45 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:15 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th^7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Central Christian^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7 p.m.

Kansas at Claremore Sequoyah^7 p.m.

Central Sallisaw at Colcord^7 p.m.

Oaks at Maud^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Langston^1 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at FS Invitational^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Rim Rock (Kan.)^TBA

