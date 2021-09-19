ON TAP
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Farmington at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Russellville^3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Lingle^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Lingle^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lyon at John Brown^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at U. of Ozarks^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.
Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Columbia (Mo.)^4:30 p.m.
JBU men at Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Alma^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th^4:45 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:15 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th^7:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Central Christian^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7 p.m.
Kansas at Claremore Sequoyah^7 p.m.
Central Sallisaw at Colcord^7 p.m.
Oaks at Maud^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Langston^1 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at FS Invitational^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Rim Rock (Kan.)^TBA
