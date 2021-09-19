Siloam Springs city board to review street and sidewalk master plan at city board meeting

City directors will review the Street and Sidewalk Maintenance and Repair Master Plan during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The master plan was adopted by the city July 3, 2018, when the city board approved Resolution 19-18, according to a staff report prepared by Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk on Sept. 13.

During the workshop Sept. 7, the master plan was presented to the city directors, the report states. feedback was positive and the directors did not request modifications to the plan, the report states.

After three years the plan will be presented to the board for adoption by resolution, the report states.

Designed to address the repair and/or replacement of streets and sidewalks, the master plan will prioritize the level of work based on a condition analysis by contractors who specialize in street and sidewalk work, the report states.

Work on the streets and sidewalks was prioritized and presented in the plan in three-year increments, the report states. The plan will include projects through 2024 because the request for approval of the resolution is being done late in the year, the report states.

All repair work will be based on funds available in the Street Division budget under capital outlay regardless of whether the project is a repair or replacement, the report states. All projects were planned over a three-year period, the report states.

City directors will also review and discuss the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the Sept. 7 workshop

• Regular meeting minutes for the Sept. 7 board meeting.

• Auditing services for 2021-2023 from Landmark CPAs in the amount of $181,500.

• Resolution 46-21 regarding a special use development permit for 882 South Lincoln Street.

• Resolution 47-21 concerning the authorization of the rate and property tax for 2021 to be collected in 2022.

• Reservoir repairs by Ellingson Contracting in the amount of $59,796.

• Budget amendment to the 2021 Capital Budget for the purchase of a used concrete truck. The amount of the truck will range between $20,000 to $24,000 for a 1999-2005 model truck.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-19 concerning the rezoning 4171 Highway 412 East from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial).

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.