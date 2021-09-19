Siloam Springs planning commission approves permits for new short-term rental property

Planning commissioners approved two permits for a short-term rental at the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

The members approved a rezoning development permit and a special use development permit, as well as hearing the presentation of a lot consolidation development permit and a right-of-way closure by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

The permits will be for a property at 613 E. University St and will go before the city board on Oct. 5, Rhoads said.

Presently the area is zoned as I-1 (Industrial) and the owner is seeking to have the zone changed to R-3 (Residential Two-Family) so the property can operate as a short-term rental.

"In this instance, staff is believing that an exception should be made because if you drive down East University, it's really a residential street," Rhoads said.

City staff said they are recommending approval of all the permits with a few conditions, Rhoads said. The first is the need to rezone the property prior to its operation as a short-term rental, Rhoads said.

The other condition is for a lot consolidation development permit, Rhoads said. Both permits went before the planning commission during the meeting.

In the last two months, the city has reviewed 13 permits for short-term rentals and four of those are in the current review process, Rhoads said.

Planning commissioners also approved and listened to the following items:

• Approval of meeting minutes for the Aug. 10 planning commission meeting.

• Significant development permit for 610 W. Tahlequah St. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• Preliminary development permit for the 14900 block South Arkansas Highway 43. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 5.

• City Comprehensive Plan monthly update.

• Lot line adjustment development permit for 717 N. Mount Olive St. This item went before the city board for easements on Aug. 17