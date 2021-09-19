Siloam Springs Public Schools see uptick in coronavirus cases

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) saw 43 active cases of covid-19 among students and five among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 236 and there were four among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside of the district totaled 113 while only four staff member was exposed outside of the school district, the site states.

There was one new coronavirus case among students and no quarantines from cases that originated within the district and two new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 13 and staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were one the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 195 among students and 44 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 835 and 14 among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 403 and 32 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University (JBU) have had eight active student cases with two in isolation on-campus and six in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu. There were 23 students in quarantine.

One staff member was reported at JBU and those staff members are in quarantine. There was one cumulative case and 33 cumulative quarantines.