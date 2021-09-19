Siloam Springs VFW honors Lt. Henry D. Mitchell and servicemembers killed on Aug. 26 at Kabul airport in candle

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Retired Sergeant First Class and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Member Robert Staats lights a candle for the late Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, at a ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers held by the VFW on Tuesday. Schmitz was one of 13 service members killed on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Retired Sergeant First Class and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Member Robert Staats lights a candle for the late Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, at a ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers held by the VFW on Tuesday. Schmitz was one of 13 service members killed on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Retired Sergeant First Class and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Member Robert Staats lights a candle for the late Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, at a ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers held by the VFW on Tuesday. Schmitz was one of 13 service members killed on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Dr. Preston Jones holds up a photo of Lieutenant Henry Donald Mitchell, 23, at the VFW's ceremony for fallen servicemen on Tuesday. Jones spoke about the fallen Army Air Corps officer who was shot down in 1944 in rural Austria. Mitchell's remains were recently returned to the United States and interred at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Jones said. The professor credited then-Congressman Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Representative Steven Womack and Senator John Boozman for help in having Mitchell's remains returned to his family.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Dr. Preston Jones holds up a photo of Lieutenant Henry Donald Mitchell, 23, at the VFW's ceremony for fallen servicemen on Tuesday. Jones spoke about the fallen Army Air Corps officer who was shot down in 1944 in rural Austria. Mitchell's remains were recently returned to the United States and interred at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Jones said. The professor credited then-Congressman Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Representative Steven Womack and Senator John Boozman for help in having Mitchell's remains returned to his family.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Dr. Preston Jones holds up a photo of Lieutenant Henry Donald Mitchell, 23, at the VFW's ceremony for fallen servicemen on Tuesday. Jones spoke about the fallen Army Air Corps officer who was shot down in 1944 in rural Austria. Mitchell's remains were recently returned to the United States and interred at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Jones said. The professor credited then-Congressman Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Representative Steven Womack and Senator John Boozman for help in having Mitchell's remains returned to his family.