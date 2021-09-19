Siloam Sunday Obituaries for Sept. 19, 2021

Richard Boultinghouse Jr.

Richard Boultinghouse Jr., 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 4, 1960, in Sacramento, Calif., to Richard Boultinghouse Sr. and Judith Stumpf.

He married Teresa Martin-Boultinghouse on Sept. 11, 1982.

Throughout his life, he would master many talents and would pass his knowledge of survival skills and craftsmanship onto others. Towards his senior years, he discovered one of his favorite talents, being a chef. He shared his love for culinary arts with the community by mentoring students at Westview High school in Oregon and also volunteered his time to a senior center in Florence, Oregon.

He is survived by his mother of Beaverton, Ore.; his wife, his wife of the home; three daughters, Angela Boultinghouse, Caitlyn Bennett and husband, Dan, and Emily Boultinghouse, all of Siloam Springs; four brothers, David Boultinghouse, Paul Boultinghouse, Phillip Boultinghouse, and Daniel Boultinghouse; one sister, Kristina; three grandchildren; Aunt RoseMary O'Neil and Uncle Mike O'Neil of Pacific Grove, CA; and many other loved ones.

A memorial service is not planned.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Loyd Nichols

Harold Loyd Nichols died on Aug. 27, 2021, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla., after several debilitating strokes.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1937, to George and Susie (Smith) Nichols near Isabella, Okla. He grew up on a farm in the Fairview, Okla., area. He attended Standard School, a small, one-room country school, near his home. He was baptized on March 15, 1950, by his father, Minister George Nichols. He and his family spent some time in Mexico, and he carried a love for the language, culture, and people throughout his life. He worked with his brother Vernon in custom harvesting and later in building a grain elevator in Enid, Okla. On Nov. 24, 1957, He married Shirley Nichols at Greensburg, Kan. The couple had three sons and lived in Moundridge, Greensburg, and Copeland, Kan., and Detroit, Texas, where he worked in grain farming, ranching, trucking, and poultry farming. He was always a lover of music and enjoyed being a part of a quartet. In the early 1990s, he moved to the Gentry area and was a poultry farmer and was involved in jail ministry and disaster relief work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, parents-in-law, and five brothers-in-law.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, of Gentry; three sons, Kent and Becky of Gentry, Lonnie and Jan of Copeland, Kan., Layne, and Marci of Gentry; two brothers and two sisters, Naomi Wenger of Newton, Kan., Galen and Bernice Nichols of Fairview, Okla., June and Harold Jantz of Fredonia, Kan., and Jack Nichols of Fairview; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marlene Nichols of Walker, Mo., Wanda Litwiller of Ithaca, Mich., Galen and Shirley Nichols of Greensburg, Kan., Neoma Wadel of Greensburg, Lavada and Carl Yost of Detroit, Texas, and Glenda Nichols of Greensburg.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 31 at Gentry Mennonite Church in Gentry. Burial followed at Gentry Mennonite Cemetery in rural Gentry.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

James 'Jim" A. Weber, Sr.

James "Jim" A. Weber, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Sept. 15, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice, Fayetteville.

He was born April 22, 1932, in Seneca County, Ohio, to Herman F. Weber and Florence M. (Smith) Weber.

He married Carol Lou Cress on March 24, 1951, in Fremont, Ohio. They moved from Ohio to Alaska then to California and to Arkansas. He served our country in the Marines during Korea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers.

He is survived by: daughters Angela Stewart and husband Keith of Decatur, Ark., Cindy Atwood and husband Tim of Wasilla, Alaska; Jody Usher and husband Terry of Lincoln, Calif.; son James Weber, Jr. of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild due in January and sister Jane Hoffert of Sandusky, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Charlene Welch

Charlene Welch, 88, of Gentry, died on Sept. 14, 2021, at Circle of Life in Springdale.

She was born on May 14, 1933, in Chickasha, Okla., to Ivan H. Threlkeld and Hallie Banks and raised by her stepmother, Bertha Threlkeld. She was a former employee of IGA in Siloam Springs and Petersons Poultry Plant. She enjoyed having family get-togethers, dancing, gardening and attending church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; two brothers; three sisters; one granddaughter and two sons-in-law.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Bishop of Gentry, and Mary Cockrell Wiseman and husband Freddy Wiseman of Goodson, Mo.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Mike Ellis officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dickson Cemetery, in Cherokee City.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.