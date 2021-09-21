Community Digest

SSFD Golf Tournament

The Siloam Springs Fire Department will host the SSFD Local 2855 starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 at The Creeks RV and Golf Resort in Cave Springs. The event will be an 18-hole four-man scaramble. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day. of the event and the entry fee is $100 per person. The entree fee will include a t-shirt. To send business logos for doantions please email [email protected] For more information please call 501-712-3171, or 918-839-7174.

Firefighters Auxiliary Fundraiser

The Siloam Springs Firefighters Auxiliary will hold a smoked rib sale starting at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. or the ribs are gone on Sept. 24 and 25 at Fire Station One located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Dr. The sale will be a fundraiser for the auxiliary. Deputy Chief Brent Ford will be smoking the ribs. For more information email [email protected]

Plein Air '21

Heart of America Artists Association is hosting the second annual Siloam Springs Plein Air event from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. Members of the public are invited to interact with the artists as they paint in the downtown Siloam Springs area. The exibit, sale and announcement of awards will be held during the Homegrown Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Phat Tire Bike Shop 101 S. Broadway St. For more information email [email protected]

Ability Tree 5K & Fun Run

Ability Tree in Siloam Springs is hosting a 5K and one-mile Fun Run on Sept. 25.

Cost for the 5K is $25 and it will begin at 9 a.m. The Fun Run is $15 and begins at 9:45 a.m., and the start/finish line will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets. A shirt will be included for all participants. All ages and abilities are welcome. Volunteers are also needed. All proceeds go toward Ability Tree's scholarship fund.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/zrenvep9. For more information, contact Ability Tree.

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street. This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Dr. Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups. Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists accepting applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Library is open on Monday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bookstore seeks donations of good used books, CDs, and DVDs. For extra large donations, an appointment is needed; please phone 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message. The bookstore features good books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.