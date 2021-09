2021 Fall Homecoming Court

Photo submitted The 2021 Siloam Springs Fall Homecoming Court: Front row (from left), Amelia Vincent, Leslie Cea, Kaitlyn Land, Macy Harper, Caleigh Beyer, Kami Hulbert, Hannah McCarver, Allison Williamson, Hannah Glass, Yoceline Gomez, Chloe Chandler, Kayton Marlatt, Emma Norberg, Andrea Austin, Alyssa Wheeler, Hayley Ramirez, Haliee Free; back, Hunter Talley, Jace Sutulovich, Tyler Johnson, Layton Spence, Adam Ballesteros, Martin Reyes, Daxton Spence, Brendan Lashley, Zach Jones, Colton Washington, Caden McHaney, Christian Ledeker, Tanner Kear, David Gowin, Mark Lopez and J.P. Wills (not pictured: Patrick Church). The Siloam Springs Homecoming Coronation is set for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

From Staff Reports