No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: WORLD SERIES
ACROSS
1. Locker room infection?
6. Vow at #41 Across
9. Smoke plus fog
13. Veranda in Honolulu
14. Salmon on a bagel
15. Hindu religious teacher
16. To the left, on a boat
17. Hula dancer's necklace
18. Cheryl Strayed on the Pacific Crest Trail, e.g.
19. *Winningest World Series team
21. *Infield shape
23. Acronym, abbr.
24. Make or break, e.g.
25. Repellent brand
28. Minimal distortion
30. Loathes
35. Make children
37. Low-____ diet
39. Cry of the Alps
40. Swarm like bees
41. Location of #6 Across vow
43. Tiny piece
44. Lack of intestinal movement
46. Siren's song
47. Buffalo lake
48. Makes sense, 2 words
50. "Aid and ____"
52. "Game, ____, match"
53. Like time with Bill Maher
55. Road, in Rome
57. *Current baseball champions
61. *Won in NLCS or ALCS
65. Mode of communication
66. "____ Now or Never"
68. Styluses
69. *____ Martin, 5-time World Series champion
70. Bad-mouth
71. Upright in position
72. Let it stand, to proofreader
73. Is, in Paris
74. Rodeo rope
DOWN
1. Kill
2. Spanish appetizer
3. Any minute, arch.
4. Winter cover
5. Of advanced technology, colloquially
6. Bad wishes
7. Buck's partner
8. Nitrous ____, a.k.a. laughing gas
9. Sink or this?
10. Type of shark
11. Damien's prediction
12. To put a girdle on
15. Showing signs of wear and tear
20. Writer ____ Jong
22. Retirement plan acronym
24. Like a Zoom session
25. Port of old Rome
26. *____ of dreams?
27. Let out of jail
29. *____ Classic
31. *Runner's destination
32. Frankincense and myrrh, but not gold
33. Adjust, as laces
34. Between rain and snow
36. Outback birds
38. Prickle on a wire
42. "Super" Christopher
45. Definitely
49. p in mpg
51. Glittery decoration
54. Digression
56. Bone hollows
57. Young female socialites, for short
58. Fail to mention
59. Earnhardt of racing fame
60. Coating of aurum
61. Attention-getting sound
62. Pirates' affirmatives
63. *ALCS counterpart
64. *Nickname of Red Sox manager who won two World Series
67. "____ the season ..."