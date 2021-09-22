No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: WORLD SERIES

ACROSS

1. Locker room infection?

6. Vow at #41 Across

9. Smoke plus fog

13. Veranda in Honolulu

14. Salmon on a bagel

15. Hindu religious teacher

16. To the left, on a boat

17. Hula dancer's necklace

18. Cheryl Strayed on the Pacific Crest Trail, e.g.

19. *Winningest World Series team

21. *Infield shape

23. Acronym, abbr.

24. Make or break, e.g.

25. Repellent brand

28. Minimal distortion

30. Loathes

35. Make children

37. Low-____ diet

39. Cry of the Alps

40. Swarm like bees

41. Location of #6 Across vow

43. Tiny piece

44. Lack of intestinal movement

46. Siren's song

47. Buffalo lake

48. Makes sense, 2 words

50. "Aid and ____"

52. "Game, ____, match"

53. Like time with Bill Maher

55. Road, in Rome

57. *Current baseball champions

61. *Won in NLCS or ALCS

65. Mode of communication

66. "____ Now or Never"

68. Styluses

69. *____ Martin, 5-time World Series champion

70. Bad-mouth

71. Upright in position

72. Let it stand, to proofreader

73. Is, in Paris

74. Rodeo rope

DOWN

1. Kill

2. Spanish appetizer

3. Any minute, arch.

4. Winter cover

5. Of advanced technology, colloquially

6. Bad wishes

7. Buck's partner

8. Nitrous ____, a.k.a. laughing gas

9. Sink or this?

10. Type of shark

11. Damien's prediction

12. To put a girdle on

15. Showing signs of wear and tear

20. Writer ____ Jong

22. Retirement plan acronym

24. Like a Zoom session

25. Port of old Rome

26. *____ of dreams?

27. Let out of jail

29. *____ Classic

31. *Runner's destination

32. Frankincense and myrrh, but not gold

33. Adjust, as laces

34. Between rain and snow

36. Outback birds

38. Prickle on a wire

42. "Super" Christopher

45. Definitely

49. p in mpg

51. Glittery decoration

54. Digression

56. Bone hollows

57. Young female socialites, for short

58. Fail to mention

59. Earnhardt of racing fame

60. Coating of aurum

61. Attention-getting sound

62. Pirates' affirmatives

63. *ALCS counterpart

64. *Nickname of Red Sox manager who won two World Series

67. "____ the season ..."